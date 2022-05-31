Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary has said that he would raise the issues faced by Uttar Pradesh farmers in the Parliament. Choudhary has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls with the backing of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Choudhary thanked his workers and also SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his nomination saying he is looking forward to take up developmental issues of UP.

“The farmers' are the main issues. The government had said that farmers income would be doubled by 2022, which is already here but the income hasn't been doubled. They are not getting their due price for the crops. Whenever it seems that they will get a fair price the government puts restrictions, “ Choudhary said while referring to the restrictions on sugar export and wheat export ban.

RLD leader Jayant Choudhary vows to raise farmers' issues in Rajya Sabha

“Nobody comes to the farmers rescue at the time of loses, but the government abruptly puts the restrictions,” he said. Over the claim by the Yogi government that “sugar mills closed during the tenure of Akhilesh government have been made operational,” Choudhary said, “Yogi Sarkar has achieved this mastery to take credit of the achievements of others”. “Farmers used new varieties of sugarcane and increased their production," he adds.

"Mills are also modernized, which resulted in 30-40 per cent growth. One should ask the government if they have increased the production, and why there are liabilities to the tune of 8,000 crores to 13,000 crores. This is a failure of the government that they cannot implement the legal provision of 14 days,” he said.

Over RLD's alliance in other states, Choudhary said, “Politics is a game of possibilities. We have a representative in Rajasthan. Our efforts are on. We have divided Rajasthan into six parts on the basis of geographical, cultural and political factors. The people of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will work together”.

Choudhary further said that they are launching a program 'Water Rights Campaign' in Jaipur on the occasion of World Environment Day saying the biggest issue in Rajasthan is water.

“It is our endeavor that all the opposition parties come together to do something good. Representatives of all parties from Tripura, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar reached Delhi. Chaudhary Charan Singh's name is counted after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar when it comes to social justice. He has a big contribution. Tomorrow, on his death anniversary, we have taken a pledge that we are with those whose rights are at stake”.

Over the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row, the RLD leader said, “The question is, do we want to dig under every building?”

“Maybe they will also dig out the Assembly so that something can be found,” he said sarcastically, adding “Now the public will have to draw a line somewhere. Enough is enough, we are all bored. Looking ahead, where do we stand in the world and what rank are we on?”

Choudhary said that international agencies are “constantly challenging us on the subject of human rights”. “Development will happen through science. Reforms will have to be implemented. If we continue to engage in this debate, the future will be bleak,” he added.

Also read: Jayant Chaudhary slams Yogi, says BJP chanting 'Jat-Jat' only due to elections