Muzaffarnagar: The party workers of the RLD at the meeting were told that they have to take a decision on to whom to vote in the UP assembly polls 2022. "For good governance, you are supposed to elect a government in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority, so that it runs for the next five years," Jayant Choudhary, the national president of the RLD, said while giving tips to party activists.

Jayant Chaudhary says BJP is shouting Jat-Jat seeing the election in front

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Jayant Choudhary said, "Highhandedness of the police against the protesting students in Allahabad in Bihar was evident to all. People saw the use of brute force on the students. I cannot shirk my responsibility. How come they are thinking that I am aligned with them. The nationalist party is shouting Jat-Jat and we are shouting farmers-farmers."

"Representatives of different political parties will come at your doorsteps for seeking votes. But, you will have to think cautiously before exercising your franchise. This will not be an ordinary decision. Before, giving your mandate, think on how much you got from the present dispensation in Uttar Pradesh," Jayant Choudhary told party workers.

Jayant Choudhary also suggested to party workers that they should also keep details of the Yogi Adityanath government, what it had done in the past five years. "Why is electricity tariff so high in Uttar Pradesh? Everybody is facing a pinch in their pockets due to skyrocketing prices. It appears that the NDA government at the Centre did not care much for the people," said Jayant Choudhary, adding, Yogi Adityanath government did not show 'concern' for the people at that time and when the election is around they (UP Government) are making announcements. "Yogi Adityanath led UP government did nothing, now it is laying foundation stones, " he said.

Talking about Choudhary Ajit Singh, he said, "Choudhary Ajit Singh took the risk of fighting elections though he lost it. He lost the election but in that case, also he achieved victory. Choudhary Ajit Singh fought elections that's why the bogey of false cases as well as issues pertaining to Kairana, Jinnah, and Aurangazeb was raised."

