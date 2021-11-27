New Delhi: The Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on Thursday extended the term of retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat for two more years.

Singh took over as the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat on December 1, last year.

According to an official statement, the 1986 batch IAS officer from Uttarakhand cadre will continue to function as Secretary General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary for two more years.

"In continuation to the Notification No.F15/24/AN-I/GN-9038/2020 dated 30th November, 2020, the Speaker is pleased to extend the tenure of Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (Retd.), as Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in Level-18 in the Pay Matrix and in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary on the existing terms and conditions for a period of 2 years with effect from 1st December, 2021, to 30th November, 2023," an official statement read.

Utpal Kumar Singh has dedicated 34 years of his life for public service. The tenure of the present LS general secretary Snehlata Shrivastava will terminate on November 30.

Singh had served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand before retiring on July 31, 2020.