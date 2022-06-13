Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest against the administration for not keeping up their promise of relocating them to Jammu. Protests were staged again at Pandit Colony in Sheikhpura of Budgam district of central Kashmir on Sunday. Thirty days after the death of Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandits took out a candlelight march. The protesters alleged that the government had once again broken its promise and betrayed them.

Relocate us to Jammu, demand Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees

It may be recalled that earlier this month the LG administration had assured the Kashmiri Pandits that concrete steps would be taken by June 6 after which the Kashmiri Pandits had called off their protest. But, today again Kashmiri Pandits protested. They pointed out that no decision has been taken so far and it is clear that the government has once again failed to fulfil its promise. The protesters further stated that they wanted to take out the candlelight march outside their colony, but the gate of the colony was closed and they were not allowed to venture out. The only demand of the protesters is that they be transferred to Jammu.