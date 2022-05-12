Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot dead in J&K's Budgam
Updated on: 22 minutes ago
Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot dead in J&K's Budgam
Updated on: 22 minutes ago
Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by militants in his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here. The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said. They said Bhat was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
-
The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/4gnHF9r9cv— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 12, 2022
J&K police said on its Twitter handle that two militants were involved in the killing. "...Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 terrorists are involved in this heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime," the police said in its tweet. A manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants.
Also read: Two militants, civilian killed, soldier injured in separate encounters in J-K