Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by militants in his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here. The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said. They said Bhat was shifted to Srinagar's SMHS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

J&K police said on its Twitter handle that two militants were involved in the killing. "...Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 terrorists are involved in this heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime," the police said in its tweet. A manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

