Hyderabad: Amid the heavy rainfalls in the southern state of Telangana, a second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48 feet mark informed the officials on Monday. The related officials were also directed to take notice of the same and layout necessary measures.

"Godavari water level reached 48 feet on Monday at 6.10 am. Second warnings were issued, the forecast indicate further rise, and all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours. A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, and Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Following the alert, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days. KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and enquired about the water level in ponds, dams and reservoirs across the state in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.

Heavy rains claimed the lives of two women in two districts. On Sunday, assistant branch postmaster Bora Adilakshmi (36) was electrocuted in Sunnambatti village of Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In the second incident, Jayamma (65) died after a tree collapsed on her due to the rain at Gandhinagar in Govinda Raopeta mandal of Mulugu district. Meanwhile, 25 pilgrims from Narsampet of Warangal district were coming to Kaleswaram in a bus for Ekadashi Punyasanana when the vehicle got stuck in the flood waters. On receiving information, officials came and pulled the bus out with the help of Proclainer. (With agency inputs)