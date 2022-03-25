New Delhi: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday raised the issue of the killing of eight persons in West Bengal's Birbhum district in Rajya Sabha and demanded President's rule in the state. Claiming that they were burnt alive Ganguly said that people in the related village were fleeing from their fear for their lives. " Only eight persons have died. But the issue is they were burnt alive. Earlier Bhadu Seikh was killed and then this mass killing took place. People are fleeing their homes. We want President's rule," said Ganguly. Earlier she issued a Zero Hour notice regarding the incident where eight persons were burnt to death after a mob locked them inside a house and set it ablaze.

Rajya Sabha: Roopa Ganguly raises the issue of Birbhum massacre, demands President's rule

The incident took place following the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Calcutta High Court during the day ordered a CBI investigation in the incident adding that a report has to be submitted by April 7. It also instructed the SIT to stop probing the case. "Having regard to the aforesaid we are of the opinion that facts and circumstances of the case demand that in the interest of justice and to instil confidence in the society and to have a fair investigation to dig out the truth it is necessary to hand over the investigation to the CBI," stated the Calcutta High Court.

"Accordingly, we direct the State Government to forthwith hand over the investigation of the case to CBI. We also direct the State authorities to extend full cooperation to CBI in carrying out the further investigation," it added.

