Kolkata: Rejecting the West Bengal government's request, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe in the Rampurhat, Birbhum massacre in which 8 persons were burnt alive. The Court also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to stop the probe and hand over the investigation to the CBI, which has been asked to submit a status report by April 7.

The assurance from Mamata-led government that the SIT probe was heading in the right direction and its request, not to transfer the investigation to the CBI were not admitted by the Court. The HC suggested the government extend full cooperation to the CBI probe. The Court was passing orders on a petition which it has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

"...We are of the opinion that facts and circumstances of the case demand that in the interest of justice and to instill confidence in the society and to have a fair investigation to dig out the truth it is necessary to hand over the investigation to the CBI. Accordingly, we direct the State Government to forthwith hand over the investigation of the case to CBI. We also direct the State authorities to extend full cooperation to CBI in carrying out the further investigation", the Bench said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. Meanwhile, the Birbhum arson has also created a political stir in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has also claimed that about 20 people have been killed in the arson, "but no one knows the actual number because no one is being allowed to enter in Birbhum." The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

However, reacting to the court order, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the state government was doing an impartial inquiry into the matter.

