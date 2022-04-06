Jodhpur: A resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan was taken into custody by police on Wednesday after he put out a post on Facebook, saying that he would kill Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Station House Officer Bharat Rawat said the accused put up the concerned post in an intoxicated state. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Singh, a resident of Sikar.

Rajasthan man issues death threat to CM Gehlot on social media detained by police

"Rakesh Singh, originally a resident of Sikar, put an unrestrained and threatening post on social media under the influence of alcohol. For this, action has been taken. The post said he would teach Gehlot a lesson. He has admitted that he put up the post while intoxicated", SHO Rawat said.

When inquiring about his conduct, however, Singh said he did not intend to actually commit any criminal act. "There is no problem if a power cut occurs on Navaratri or Diwali. They (the administration) only have a problem if a power cut occurs on Ramzan. This can cause a person to get angry," Singh said, referring to an order dated April 5 in the state by government power companies to district officials asking to ensure no power cuts in Muslim-dominated areas across the state during Ramzan, which was changed after it faced opposition in Rajasthan.

"I did not have any intention to kill him," Singh is seen saying while responding to queries, making light of the situation as he laughs for a while.

The post, which kickstarted the whole issue, read "If any Rajputs are alive, I am asking for a revolver to teach this Gehlot a lesson". Singh was subsequently detained by police and taken into custody.