Jaipur: The BJP in Rajasthan has accused the Congress government in the state of indulging in appeasement policy after a recent order issued by the Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited directed the officials to ensure smooth power supply in the Muslim-dominated areas during the holy month of Ramadan.

The order first was issued on April 1 by the Jodhpur discom, which said that instructions have been issued to not snap power supply in the Muslim-dominated areas, citing the problems being faced by the 'Rozedars' in the month of Ramadan starting April 4. The Jodhpur discom's order said that "in the wake of the Ramadan month starting April 4, there should be no power cut in the Muslim-dominated area to ensure that Rozedars face no problem during the summer months".

The order soon went viral, triggering a political controversy. Eventually, the Jodhpur discom had to remove the words 'Muslim-dominated areas' and 'Ramadan' from the order and replace them with 'different festivals'. After the order went viral, Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed it order as a 'Tughlaqi Farman'.

"I pray with folded hands, please keep my Jodhpur away from your communal conspiracy," he said. Shekhawat is an MP from Jodhpur, which is the home turf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Union minister further alleged that this order has been issued keeping vote bank politics in mind, adding that such moves will lead to social disharmony. "Gehlot ji, the power is in your hands. You cannot select one and negate the other in the name of harmony. You have played your game in Karauli.

Now I request with folded hands, please keep my Jodhpur away from your communal conspiracy," Shekhawat said. Soon after, a corrigendum was issued by the Jodhpur discom, which said, "In the wake of the severe summers being witnessed this year, power supply should be smooth so that common people can have regular water supply during different festivals scheduled this month."

Shekhawat later shared a letter written by state minister Zahida Khan, which requested the Power Minister to ensure smooth power supply in the wake of Ramadan, and said, "Alas, if the CM had worried for people the same way during Navratri too." In the letter, Khan requested Power Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati to ensure smooth power supply in the Muslim-dominated areas during Ramadan, following which the Jaipur discom also issued a similar order.

Bhati, meanwhile, argued that such orders are issued every time during festivals. "Every year we issue orders for uninterrupted power supply before festivals and fairs of every religion, including Holi and Divali. When the demand goes up, such orders are issued," said a senior discom official. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "No power cut in Muslim-majority areas during Ramadan. Is there any such order for Hindus on Navratri? Why this discrimination?"

