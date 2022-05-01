Barmer: Amid a spike in the infections over the last few weeks in the country, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department along with 'Dhara Sansthan' have started a unique COVID-19 vaccination on a camel cart here to aim for 100% vaccination of people in the district. The special campaign is also meant to provide relief to the health workers from the scorching summer heat.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Dr. Preet Mohinder Singh, District ASHA Coordinator Rakesh Bhati, Dhara Sansthan Director Mahesh Pampalia flagged off the camel cart to meet the target of Covid vaccination. Talking about the initiative, Dr. Preet Mohinder Singh said, "the District Administration, Medical and Health Department, and other organizations are making continuous efforts to achieve 100 percent vaccination. We have resolved to make this campaign a success."

Dhara Sansthan Barmer has made the necessary arrangements in getting the Covid vaccination done. Awareness about Covid vaccination is being spread by going to far-flung areas to educate the people. The special vaccination drive comes at a time when Corona cases have started increasing once again in the country prompting Centre and states to intensify vaccination.

There has been a sudden jump in the positivity rate of the cases.

