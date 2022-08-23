Jaipur: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing on a farm in Hanumangarh here due to some technical issue on Tuesday, the police said. The officials further informed that all the crew members are safe.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made an emergency landing on the farm on Tuesday morning." "The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he added.

Officials from the Sangaria and Sadar police station reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident. According to Lakhbir Gill, in charge of Sadar police station, there was a total of 5 soldiers in the helicopter including the pilot. Police officials have been stationed at the site of the accident with a crowd of people gathered there.

Two helicopters had taken off from Sutargarh on Tuesday morning, one of which crashed because of a technical glitch. The authorities at the spot have called army engineers from Sutargarh to identify the exact technical glitch that caused the accident.