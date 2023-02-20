Tonk (Rajasthan): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his second day tour of Rajasthan on Sunday made a blistering attack on Congress government raising the killing of two Muslim youths, who were allegedly burnt alive by cow vigilantes.

On Thursday, two youths hailing from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district were allegedly kidnapped by a cow vigilante group from Haryana and were burnt alive in a car. Police later found the duo in a charred condition in a car abandoned in the forest area in Haryana's Bhiwani range.

Both the Muslim youths — Junaid and Nasir hailing from Bharatpur — would have been alive, had the Gehlot government sealed the Rajasthan borders. There was a complaint lodged by the duo with the police station concerned. But the Rajasthan government did nothing to save the duo, Owaisi said. The AIMIM chief also slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot for shielding the accused.

Cow vigilantes-He also warned those (read BJP ruled states) promoting 'cow vigilante' militias. Such groups brandishing weapons keep on terrorising people. Take law into their own hand. They perform as police as well as judge. Then what about law courts in the country. It will become redundant. Lawlessness will prevail, Owaisi reasoned.

Minority votes- Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan after seeking minority vote, did nothing for the welfare of the community. Now, the time has come to choose leader from own (minority) community for protecting rights. Clerics ask you (people) to vote for Congress or BJP.

Muslims are cheated in the name of secularism, Owaisi said. But people belonging to community should not fall for that. Leaders belonging to both the political parties play tricks on you (Muslims) to take your vote, Owaisi added.

Muslim-OBC survey- Speaking about the Muslim-OBC survey in Rajasthan, the AIMIM supremo wondered why the government had to stop it. "Why this survey in Rajasthan was stopped. The survey would have benefitted the population who ware deprived of better education," he said.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Owaisi said the dream which he (Sachin Pilot) has been nurturing will not be fulfilled. In the upcoming state elections, Pilot should enter the poll arena from Gurjar dominated area. Rajasthan will see so many changes after the state assembly polls.