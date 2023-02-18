Rajasthan: Alleging poor governance, AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the Haryana and Rajasthan governments for not arresting the gang that allegedly kidnapped and burnt alive two men from Rajasthan.

Owaisi, who reached the state to inaugurate a party office at Tapukada, held the two state governments responsible for the recent incident wherein Nasir and Junaid were burnt alive by alleged cow vigilants in Bharatpur's Gaumika village. He said such incidents do not set a good example for the country as India belongs to all and everyone has the right to live here.

The victims in the said case were kidnapped from Rajasthan and taken to Haryana. Police found their bodies in a burnt car on Thursday.

Responding to the complaints of cow smuggling cases being registered against one of the victims, Owaisi said no matter what cases are lodged against a person, he cannot be burnt alive. If such incidents happen, then the law of the country has to be abolished. He said he would visit the victims' houses later in the day.

"After the accused were named in the FIR, it was the responsibility of the Rajasthan and Haryana governments to arrest them. Nasir's brother Israel had informed police about the accused but no action was taken, he complained. The victims could have been saved if the administration and police took action.

Read also: Bajrang Dal worker Monu Manesar denies link to Bhiwani charred bodies incident

He alleged that police were informed after the youths were kidnapped from Rajasthan. "Had the police taken the complaint seriously, they could have been stopped before crossing the state border and would now be alive," he said.

Asked about his decision to visit the tension-prone area, Owaisi said if the chief minister could visit why couldn't he. Moreover, his program was scheduled beforehand, he said. "Our country does not allow anyone to take the law in his own hands. If such things continue then courts and police stations have to be shut down," he said.

Speaking on the need to strengthen his party's base in Rajasthan, Owaisi said administration and governance have gone for a toss. His party would field candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. He claimed that after winning a sizeable number of seats, his party would lay the foundation of governance and cater to the needs of all sections of the society. Our party would raise the voice of the oppressed.