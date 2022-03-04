New Delhi: In line with the announcements made during the Union Budget 2022, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will conduct an inspection of the working of 'Kavach'- an Indigenous Train Protection System of Indian Railways, on Friday. The system will be tested between Lingampalli – Vikarabad section of Secunderabad Division one with the railway minister on board and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway said, "Kavach is basically an Indigenously-developed train protection system that has been designed by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) in collaboration with Indian industry. South Central Railway (SCR) has been closely associated with its implementation since the development stage."

Explaining the features of 'Kavach', he informed, "If the train is trying to pass a signal at danger, this system automatically puts the break and doesn't allow the train to move ahead. So even if the loco pilot wants to cross the signal he won't be able to do that."

He further added that there is no chance of any collision neither from the back nor a head-on collision, as in a situation where two trains in opposite directions are moving on the same line leading to the accident, 'Kavach' will avoid the accident by automatically applying breaks in both locomotives.

'Kavach' also has a feature of Loop Line Speed Control. It ensures that when the train moves from the mainline to the Loop line (platform line), the speed of the train should be slowed down, even if the Loco Pilot forgets to decelerate to reduce the speed.

Having a feature of Auto-Whistling at Level Crossing Gates, whenever a train approaches Level Crossing gate, it buzzes the horn to alert the road passengers about the approaching train even if the Loco Pilot doesn't do the same.

To push ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Government of India had announced in its Budget that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology named 'Kavach' for safety and capacity augmentation.

"The indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years," Vaishnaw said lauding the system.

