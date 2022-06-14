New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a protest of party leaders on the second day of the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Surjewala was detained after senior leaders and workers of Congress tried to take out a protest on Akbar Road in Delhi against Rahul's questioning.

The party has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was “misusing” the investigating agencies against the opposition. Surjewala has been kept in Mandir Marg police station. A Congress leader said that a total of 459 party leaders and workers have been detained by the Delhi Police “at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah”.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is “beyond comprehension how much pressure the police administration here is facing from the government”. “Let the law take its course, if section 144 is imposed, you can take into custody, but you cannot stop the party from coming to the office, democracy is being murdered,” he said.

