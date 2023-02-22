Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani row and said the saffron party was like a "class bully that respected no one".

Rahul was addressing a public rally in Shillong where he slammed the BJP reiterating his stand on billionaire Gautam Adani and the alleged favours he received from the Modi government. Rahul referred to his recent Parliament speech in which he directly questioned PM Modi over the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row.

"I asked PM about his relationship with Adani. I also showed a picture in which Mr. Adani & PM are sitting in Adani's aircraft and PM Modi is relaxing as if it is his own house. PM Modi did not answer a single question regarding it," he said according to news agency ANI. BJP, Rahul said, was like a "class bully who respected no one as it thinks that it knows everything" PTI reported the Congress leader as saying.

"He asked me a question and said why is my name Gandhi and not Nehru? I gave the speech in Parliament and then you notice that PM Modi is all over the television when he gives his speech but my speech is nowhere to be seen," Rahul said alleging that his speech is not visible because the media is "controlled by 2-3 big industrialists who have links with PM Modi". "We can't even express ourselves in the media anymore," the Congress MP added.

Rahul also spoke of the unique culture, language, and history of Meghalaya and said the party would not let the BJP "harm" them. Rahul who was wearing the traditional Shillong jacket pointed to it and said he wore it out of respect for the culture. "My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you," PTI quoted him as saying.

Rahul also fired some salvos at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC pointing out the cases of violence in West Bengal and corruption in the state government. "You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.