Rahul Gandhi shows Modi-Adani poster in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Fresh from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Narendra Modi-led BJP government in Lok Sabha accusing it of aiding the meteoric rise in the fortunes of billionaire Gautam Adani since 2014.

Rahul displayed two old undated pictures, one showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting with Adani in what looks like a chartered plane, and another of Modi boarding an aircraft with Adani logo. Rahul, who asserted that there existed a special relationship between PM Modi and Adani, noted that various projects in multiple sectors had been given to the Adani conglomerate, which delved into areas such as infrastructure development, ports, airports, roadways among others.

"As a matter of fact, if I walk on the road, and I ask who made it, they'll say Adani ji. People started asking me how this huge success, on part of Adani, came to be. How was he able to enter so many areas of business, and most importantly, his relationship with the Prime Minister of India," he said.

"What is Adani's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Here see this. This is the relationship," said Rahul as he held up the pictures for other MPs to see. At this, the speaker repeatedly asked Rahul not to use the posters to which Gandhi said they were "not posters". "They are photos, sir. They are not posters. It is the Prime Minister's photo. He is looking good in it," Rahul said with a sly smile on his face as the BJP MPs kept on opposing his act.

"Earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani's aircraft now Adani travels in Modiji's aircraft. This matter was earlier of Gujarat, then became India and now has become international. How much money did Adani give to BJP in the last 20 years and through electoral bonds?" Rahul also asked.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla disapproved of the poster display, noting it was against the rules laid down by the House. "You are a senior leader. If posters are raised now, the other side can also demand to display posters" he added.