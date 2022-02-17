New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its "fake nationalism and divisive policy". He also said that the NDA government at the Centre has failed in its foreign policy.

The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking his predecessors, including Jawaharlal Nehru. Singh said that PM Modi should maintain the dignity of his position rather than blaming the history of the country. In a message for Punjab Assembly elections, the former PM said, "People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonor the Punjab Chief Minister and people of the state over PM Modi's security breach issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer."

Singh also stated that Congress never practiced divisive politics. "We never divided the country for vested political gains. We never tried to hide the truth. We never undermined the esteem of the country or PM's position. People today are being divided. This government's fake nationalism is empty and dangerous. Their nationalism is based on the British policy of divide and rule. Constitutional institutions are being weakened," said Singh. He further accused the BJP government of trying to suppress the issue of Chinese incursions at the line of actual control (LAC).

"They (BJP-led government) have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it (the issue of incursions)," said Singh. Former Prime Minister also said that the current government can't escape "sins" by blaming India's first PM Nehru or the history of the country. "During this COVID period, the Central government implemented faulty policies.

On one hand, people are facing problems due to rising inflation and rampant unemployment, while the current dispensation even after seven and a half years in power instead of resolving the issues of the common man and rectifying their mistakes is indulging in blaming Nehru," he said. Singh also stressed that PM Modi should maintain dignity (of the position) rather than blaming the history of the country as one cannot escape responsibility by blaming others.

The former PM further said that the UPA governments in two terms had raised the image of Indians in the international arena. "During my tenure, I preferred to focus on work rather than speaking and have not indulged in divisive politics for gains. I have raised the image of Indians in the international arena," he said. In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Singh said that the relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation.

(ANI)