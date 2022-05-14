Chandigarh: In a significant decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the Punjab government has decided to abolish VIP cells in jails. It has been learned that an official announcement in this regard is expected in a few days. In a video statement, CM Mann said that it was "ironical that a criminal who is supposed to be punished becomes a VIP in jail".

"We are putting an end to the VIP culture in jails. The criminals used to play tennis inside jails. We are shutting VIP rooms in jails. Action will be taken against officials for laxity in this regard," Mann said. He said that the AAP government has cracked down on criminals by seizing 710 mobile phones. "As far as law and order are concerned, the network of gangsters wherever they are operating will be shut," he said.

Mann said the Punjab government "has worked for the welfare of people whether it is jobs for the unemployed youth or free 300 units of power". The move to end VIP culture in jails comes on the heels of the Mann government withdrawing the security of several senior leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and BJP.

The security of MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, and former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar was also scaled down. Consequently, 127 police personnel and nine pilot vehicles were withdrawn. The Mann government says they will now be taken back to the police station for public use.

