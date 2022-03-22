Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has declared a government holiday across the state on Wednesday (March 23) on account of the martyrdom anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Mann, in the Vidhan Sabha, said that the holiday will allow the people of Punjab to be able to visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh to pay homage.

Wednesday marks the 91st death anniversary of Bhagat Singh. March 23 will be observed as a state holiday from now on in Punjab. This is for the first time in the history of Punjab that the holiday, which until now was only observed in Nawanshahr so far, will be observed in the whole of Punjab. Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja said that it would be “better if the children are told about the martyr instead of the holiday”.

However, CM Mann said that the holiday is the “reason why children, youth and other people can go to Khatkar Kalan”, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. Mann also took a dig at Raja for “not remembering Bhagat Singh's birthday”.

