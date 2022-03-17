Ludhiana: By taking oath in Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has placed great responsibility upon himself and his government, says the nephew of the freedom fighter.

Mann, who idolises Bhagat Singh, took his oath on Wednesday amid a rousing reception in the village. Professor Jagmohan Singh, the nephew of the freedom fighter, expressed happiness that Mann chose Khatkar Kalan. "This revives Bhagat Singh's "Nojawan Lehar" started in 1924," he said.

Singh said that Bhagat Singh had always stood for people without any distinction on the basis of caste or religion. "The AAP government is also sans caste, concession, and religion. Punjab government should not be judged on the agenda rather it should be judged by the work it does on the ground," he said. Chandigarh Airport was supposed to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh but the central government refused the plea, Prof Singh said. "Now the central government has announced that 13 new airports will be named after important people of India. Mann should endorse the plea," he said.

"The AAP government should also take steps for better education of Punjab and education should be equal for all, along with this, the government should also pay special attention to health facilities. If a government desires to live in history, then they should do historic work," he said.

