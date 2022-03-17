Chandigarh: A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he was going to make a big announcement shortly. The newly-elected Chief Minister Mann said "no one in the history of Punjab has taken such a decision to date." Mann tweeted in Hindi.

As he did not reveal the sector on which the announcement is going to be made, guesses are flooding in social media.

Meanwhile, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

"Sworn in as MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen us. Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab," Mann tweeted.

