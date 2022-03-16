Chandigarh: As Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Punjab, the government has ordered 57 former ministers and MLAs to vacate the flats and bungalows allotted to them, by March 26.

The outgoing Channi government had allotted bungalows and flats to 17 former ministers and 40 former MLAs. Among them, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has already vacated the Chief Minister's residence as soon as the election results were announced. Besides, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Bikram Majithia, and Navjot Sidhu were also allotted flats. After vacating the bungalows and flats from them, they will be given to the new ministers and MLAs.

Mann is being sworn in at Khatkar Kalan. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders will take part in Mann's swearing-in ceremony. While Mann will be sworn in at the said venue, AAP ministers are scheduled to take oath on March 19 at the Raj Bhawan itself. All 117 MLAs in the Punjab assembly will be administered oath on March 17.

While the final list of ministers is said to be sent to the Raj Bhavan on March 18, Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Neena Mittal, and Budhram are the probable AAP faces to be sworn in as ministers.

