Chandigarh: In a major development, Punjab former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seems all set to merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, sources said. The date for the merger is believed to have been finalised already during his recent visits to the national capital.

A few days ago, Captain Amarinder Singh visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Political circles were rife with speculation that the former CM got the go-ahead for the merger as early as possible. The development is being seen as having a big impact on Punjab politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Also Read: Captain Amarinder Singh meets PM Narendra Modi; discusses Punjab issues

As part of the merger plan, Captain Amarinder Singh will formally take membership of the BJP at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda. Along with Captain Amarinder, six to seven former MLAs of Punjab, his son Raninder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur, grandson Nirwan Singh and six to seven former MLAs of Punjab will also join the BJP.

It may be recalled Captain Amarinder's daughter has already clarified that the merger of their party with the BJP is finalised and that the former CM visited Delhi only to finalise the date. Sources indicate that Captain Amarinder has also reached an understanding with the BJP top leadership over seat-sharing in the 2024 polls.