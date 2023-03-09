New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday afternoon arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector. Identified as Aamir Raza, a resident of Sialkot district in Pakistan, the Pakistani intruder was held by the BSF troops ahead of border fence in the area of Border Outpost Nikka in Gurdaspur sector, said the BSF.

As per the force, the intruder had crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory. "During initial questioning the intruder revealed his name as Aamir Raza, a resident of District Sialkot, Pakistan," said the BSF, which is responsible to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

Further questioning with the intruder is in progress, mentions the BSF in a statement. This is the second arrest in last two days. The BSF's 144 Battalion personnel deployed at Rajatal Border Outpost in Punjab's Amritsar Sector near International Border had intercepted a Pakistani intruder on the intervening night of March 8-9. The intruder was trying to enter into Indian territory. The BSF said the intruder was fired upon by its troops on duty and subsequently arrested.

