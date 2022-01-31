Chandigarh: With the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 just a few weeks away, former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh filed his nomination from the Patiala Assembly constituency. On this occasion, he reiterated that his alliance with the BJP will prove to be very crucial for the development of Punjab.

Singh also took this opportunity to take a dig at his rivals. Targetting Channi who has fielded his candidature from two assembly constituencies - Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib, he said that Channi did not have any reason for contesting from 2 seats. He also targeted Kejriwal, saying that it is easy to make promises but the actual execution of the things that are said also has to be done. Before filing the nomination papers, he also sought blessings from Guru Gobind Singh.

Meanwhile, Parkash Singh Badal from the Shiromani Akali Dal has also filed his nomination papers from the Halka Lambi assembly constituency.

Parkash Badal started his political career in 1947. Before entering Punjab politics, he served as the Sarpanch of the village Badal and later as the Chairman of Lambi Block Samiti. Badal has been the Chief Minister of Punjab five times in the years 1970, 1977, 1997, 2007, and 2012 respectively. He first became the Chief Minister of Punjab in March 1970, while he was a part of the Jan Sangh (now BJP). Badal is the only person who has been the youngest and oldest Chief Minister of his state.

