Chandigarh: Many senior leaders belonging to different political parties are filing nominations in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Punjab on Monday. Former Chief Ministers, present Chief Minister and others are making a beeline to test their fortunes in the battle of the ballot.

Charanjit Channi will fill the nomination from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib

The Congress has fielded Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur Assembly constituencies. Due to this Charanjit Channi will file his nomination papers from the Bhadaur constituency on Monday and he will also file a nomination from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib on Tuesday.

Captain to fill nomination from Patiala

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will contest from Patiala yet again while Vishnu Sharma has been fielded by Congress from that constituency. It may be mentioned that Capt Amarinder Singh will file nomination papers from the Patiala Assembly constituency today.

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Former Chief Minister and patron of Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal will be contesting from the Langi Assembly constituency. It may be recalled that Parkash Singh Badal has been winning from the Langi constituency for a long time and has been the Chief Minister of Punjab five times.

Sukhbir will file papers in Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will file his nomination from the Jalalabad constituency today.

Also read: Channi set to contest from two seats in Punjab polls, Kejriwal takes jab at him