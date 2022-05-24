New Delhi: Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked a minister, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruptions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of the Punjab Chief Minister for sacking the Minister. "Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him. According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it.

"I am taking strict action against that minister, sacking him from the cabinet and directing the Police to register a case against him. That Minister is Vijay Singla. He had indulged in corruption in his department, and he also confessed to it. AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption," said Mann.

"A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1 per cent commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me," Punjab CM added. Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Punjab Minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him.

