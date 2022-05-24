Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. Singla was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts as per the allegations and has reportedly admitted to wrongdoings. Police have been directed to register a case against him, CM Mann informed.

With concrete evidence found against Singla proving his involvement in corruption, the CMO took this prudent step under Arvind Kejriwal's anti-corruption model. This is for the second time in the history of the country that a Chief Minister directly fired a cabinet minister after receiving a proof-based complaint after 2015 when Kejriwal himself had fired one of his ministers in a corruption case.

Also read: Punjab government earmarks Rs 450 crore incentives for farmers adopting DSR technology

While declaring the party's decision, CM Bhagwant Mann said that the party would not tolerate even one per cent of corruption in the state. "People have brought us to power with high expectations, and it is our duty to live up to those expectations. As long as Mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue," said the CM.