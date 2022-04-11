Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, who was in Madhya Pradesh, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple. Speaking on the sidelines of his visit, Robert Vadra said, being a member of the Gandhi family, "I have learned so many things from them. With great power, comes great responsibility and I took upon several responsibilities and underwent difficult times. But, those hard times made me stronger and helped me to learn something.

Speaking further, Robert Vadra said, "I understand politics and people expect from me then I will represent them. But, as far as my charity activities were concerned, this I was doing for the last 10 years and even more than that and I will keep on doing such work." "Whatever time it will take to join politics, my public service will continue," he said, adding, "But after joining politics, I can do public service on a larger scale. Even, today I visit different parts of the country. I am hopeful that people will use my name for the good work. Let's see what happens."

Talking about the present political situation in the country, Vadra, said, "I discuss with my family and kids about the current political scenario in the country. The country is changing and I feel upset sometimes, several things have become optics. The media hesitates to speak out the right thing. This is not democracy."

