New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will hold a review meeting on the Covid related situation in the country, as the Omicron tally in the country rose to 213 as per the health ministry report.

In a statement, the Union health ministry stated that out of the total Omicron positive cases, 90 have been discharged and that so far 15 states have reported Omicron cases.

At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, said the ministry report.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the new Covid variant Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant and asked states to review the emerging data of Covid-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying Containment Zones and the enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels.

The Centre also asked states to formulate a strategy that can ensure curbing infections at the local level before it spreads to other parts.

Amid the Omicron threat, the states have been asked to 'activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level'.