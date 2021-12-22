Dehradun: The first case of Omicron in Uttarakhand has been confirmed in a 23-year-old girl returned from Scotland. Uttarakhand Director-General of Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna has confirmed the same.

The presence of the Omicron variant in the girl has also been confirmed by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit based in Delhi.

According to the Director-General of Health, Dr Tripti Bahuguna, "A 23-year-old girl, resident of Kawli Road in Dehradun, arrived in Delhi from Scotland on December 8. The RTPCR report of the girl came negative at the airport thus the girl left for Dehradun with her parents by car. On December 11, at the request of the IDSP unit of the CMO office, the girl called the SRL lab to her house for her sample test."

Director-General Dr Bahuguna said that the girl was diagnosed positive on December 12 and was asked to stay in home isolation for 14 days and follow the instructions.

A home isolation kit was also provided to the girl by the health department. She is being continuously monitored by the District Surveillance Unit. The sample of his parents has also been sent for examination.

Director-General Dr Tupti Bahuguna said that SRL Lab was instructed to send the sample of the girl for genome sequencing.

Director-General of Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna has appealed to the general public on receiving the first case of Omicron in Uttarakhand, that they should not panic and follow the Covid- 19 regulations with caution.

