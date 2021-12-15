Dhaka (Bangladesh): During his visit, President Ram Nath Kovind is slated to hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on him.

The president, first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind, who arrived in Dhaka today morning, were welcomed by Bangladesh president Mohammad Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Hamid.

The president and his family were accorded a red-carpet welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a Guard of Honour. President Kovind is in Dhaka to participate in the special celebrations of Mujib Shato Borsho and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s War of Independence.

He paid tributes to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.

This is president's first visit abroad since the pandemic. His visit reflects the high priority attached to India-Bangladesh ties.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "May the spirit of those who sacrificed their lives to realise the ideals of the Liberation War continue to guide our thoughts and actions”. President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn pays tributes at the National Martyrs’ Memorial to the brave hearts of the Liberation War of Bangladesh."

The year 2021 is significant as it commemorates the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Besides, President Kovind's schedule includes interaction with 1971 war veterans including a delegation of Indian veterans who will be in Bangladesh during the visit.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had visited Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.