Tarn Taran (Punjab): Unidentified persons launched an attack with an RPG-type weapon on a police station on the Amritsar Bathinda national highway in the border district of Tarn Taran in Punjab. It happened on the intervening night of December 9 and 10. Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Chauhan has confirmed about the attack on Saturday.

He said that the windowpanes of a portion of the police station have been damaged but no loss of life or injuries have been reported. He further said that the area has been sealed for forensic investigation. It is not immediately clear what weapon was thrown on police station and from where it was shoulder fired.