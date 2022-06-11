Ranchi: Ranchi police has filed at least three FIRs in the violence that hit the state capital on Friday as people took to the streets in protest against the now sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad. Two persons died and several others were injured during the violent protests.

While police have enforced Section 144 in selected areas, the hunt to identify and nab those involved in stone pelting is on. Three FIRs have been lodged in Hindpiri, Doranda, Daily Market police stations. Meanwhile, roads in Ranchi remained deserted on Saturday as an eerie silence prevailed in areas that witnessed the protests a day earlier. Some Hindu organizations had also called for a bandh in the city.