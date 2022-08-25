Dehradun: The Dehradun SSP on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who will provide inputs on YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who was absconding in the case of drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair by stopping traffic on the road in Dehradun. Kataria was earlier issued a non-bailable warrant from a local court. Police have sent teams to Haryana to arrest Kataria. Last week, a video of Bobby Kataria drinking on the road Kimadi Marg in Dehradun went viral.

"Bobby Kataria will be nabbed by the police very soon. Orders have been issued to the district police to announce a reward on his head," said Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand. Kataria was booked by the Police Station Cantt of Dehradun under various Sections 290/510/336/342 of IPC and 67 IT Act.

Kataria did not abide by the summons issued by the court as well as the police. Earlier on August 23, Kataria filed a surrender application in Dehradun CJM Court and fled since then. After that, intelligence teams, including police and SOG, have launched a man-hunt to nab him, but in vain. It may be recalled that he uploaded a video on his Instagram account recently which had a song playing in the background "Roads Apne Baap Ki". Kataria is already facing flak after an old video showed him smoking on a SpiceJet flight following which Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered an investigation. Based on two incidents, police registered a case and took up investigation.

As the liquor-consuming video went viral, there were sharp reactions from locals, who accused him of destroying the culture of Uttarakhand, which is known as 'Devbhoomi'. A case has been registered against Kataria under Sections 290 (public nuisance), 510 (drinking in public place), 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others), and 342 (wrongfully confining a person) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act, police earlier said.