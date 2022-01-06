New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu expressed their concerns about a security breach happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on Wednesday.

President Kovind received PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and got a first-hand account of the security breach from him.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Naidu spoke to the prime minister today about the incident. While expressing his deep concern, he hoped that stringent steps will be taken to ensure such a situation did not recur in future.

Also Read: PM Modi's Punjab rally cancelled due to major security lapse: MHA

The PM was on a scheduled visit to Punjab on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore at Ferozepur.

Separately, the Home Ministry, in a statement, said that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. The Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out due to inclement weather. Later, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from the Martyrs Memorial, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Read: PM's security breach: Punjab Govt constitutes high-level probe committee

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Also Read: Ferozepur fiasco: Punjab Police ignored 'Blue Book' rules, intelligence inputs, says MHA official