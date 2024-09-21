20 Contacts of Deceased Patient Test Negative for Nipah Virus

Malappuram (Kerala): The Nipah virus test results for 20 individuals who had been in contact with a 24-year-old man who died from the virus in the state early this month, have come back negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

In a statement, she noted that no new individuals have been added to the contact list today. A total of 267 people are included in the contact list, among which 81 are healthcare workers. According to the minister, 177 individuals are on the primary contact list, and 90 are on the secondary contact list.

Among those on the primary list, 134 individuals fall into the high-risk category. The statement said that during a review meeting chaired by the minister, the situation was assessed.

One person with symptoms was admitted to Mancheri Medical College Hospital on Friday. Including this person, four individuals are being treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, and 28 individuals are admitted to Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

Good mental support is being provided to those on the contact list, the statement said. The minister also informed in the meeting that arrangements have been made to allow the classmates of the Nipah victim, who are currently in quarantine in Bengaluru, to take their university exams.

State health department officials have coordinated with the Karnataka health department to address the challenges these students faced in taking the exams, she said. The 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.