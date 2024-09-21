PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To US: Here Is His Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for the US on a three-day visit during which he will attend the annual Quad summit at Wilmington in Delaware.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said the Quad has emerged as a key grouping to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The Prime Minister will also address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York, and hold a roundtable with CEOs of top American firms working in the technology sector.

The Quad summit is being hosted on Saturday by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington. "I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit," Modi said in the statement.

"The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he said. The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi said.

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," Modi said.

"The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity." "I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," the prime minister said.

What is the Quad and when and why was it formed?

The Quad is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the US that is maintained by talks between member countries. The dialogue was initiated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the support of then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, then Australian Prime Minister John Howard, and then US Vice President Dick Cheney.

The dialogue was paralleled by joint military exercises of an unprecedented scale, titled Exercise Malabar. The diplomatic and military arrangement was widely viewed as a response to increased Chinese economic and military power in the Indo-Pacific, a region stretching from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.