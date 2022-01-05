New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ferozepur in poll-bound Punjab was cancelled as there was a major lapse in the security of PM, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday. In a statement, the MHA said it has taken cognisance of the serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government.

The MHA said the Prime Minister, who was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters.

"Today morning, PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs' Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the MHA said.

"Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs' Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," the statement read.

"The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," it said.

The MHA further said it has asked the Punjab Government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.