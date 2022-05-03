New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Denmark today, he tweeted that his visit to Germany has been productive. Thanking the German government, PM Modi said, "My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with Olaf Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations".

"I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality", he added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.

PM Modi's three-nation Europe visit comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following his talk with the German Chancellor on Monday, PM Modi said that there will be no winning in this war, everyone will suffer”.

“Oil prices are skyrocketing due to the turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict; there is also a shortage of food grains and fertilizers in the world. This has burdened every family in the world, but its impact on developing and poor countries will be even more serious. India is deeply concerned by the humanitarian impact of this conflict,” he added.

German Chancellor has invited Modi to the G7 meeting, which will be held in Germany in the last week of June. The bilateral component of his visit to Denmark will include talks with PM Frederiksen as well as an audience with Queen Margrethe II.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Green Strategic Partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark. The visit would provide both sides with an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora.

On his return journey on 04 May, the Prime Minister will briefly stopover in Paris and meet Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

It is pertinent to note that India and France are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the Strategic Partnership.

