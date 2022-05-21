New Delhi: During his visit to Tokyo for the Quad leaders summit on May 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the Australian Prime Minister in Tokyo, as Australia went to polls today, said India's foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister's visit to Japan, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "It is expected that PM Modi will meet the new Australian PM in Tokyo. Elections are being held in Australia today, and the next Australian PM is likely to attend the Quad Summit".

Kwatra said that in their interaction, the two leaders will review the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The last bilateral meeting was held virtually in March this year.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on 24 May along with US President Biden and the Prime Minister of Australia.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March this year

The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest, FS Vinay Kwatra told the media

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

Kwatra also informed that Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan on 24 May. The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March 2022, when PM Kishida visited India.

During the visit, PM will participate in a Business Event with Japanese business leaders and also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan.

On the sidelines of the Quad leaders summit, Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States of America. The meeting will mark a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on 11 April 2022.

The two leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during PM’s bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments of shared interest.

In Tokyo, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart will continue their discussion on deepening bilateral economic cooperation including trade & investment, clean energy, and cooperation in the northeast.

