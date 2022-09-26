New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to Tokyo, Japan in a few hours from now to attend the State funeral of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe to be held on Tuesday.

"PM will attend the State funeral ceremony at Budokan which will be followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a special briefing on the PM's visit.

"PM Modi will also meet PM Kishida and Mrs Abe during this visit. We understand that representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 Heads of State & Heads of Govt, are expected to participate in the State funeral tomorrow," Kwatra said.

The visit by the PM will be an opportunity for him to honour the memory of ex-PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan relationship. PM Modi and PM Abe had developed a personal bond of trust and friendship through their numerous interactions spanning over a decade, the FS said.

Abe, Kwatra said, made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a largely economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries and the region’s security.

Also read: EXPLAINER: Why is Japan split over Abe's state funeral?

"PM Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a largely economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries and region’s security," he said. The foreign secretary Kwatra recalled Abe's famous "Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian Parliament in 2007 that laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific region as a contemporary political, strategic, and economic reality.

PM Abe’s contribution to India-Japan relations was recognized by the conferment upon him of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 state heads are expected to participate in the State Funeral.

It is pertinent to note that India had announced one-day national mourning on July 9 2022 as a mark of respect for Shinzo Abe. PM Modi and PM Abe developed a personal bond through their meetings and interactions spanning over a decade, beginning from PM Modi’s visit to Japan in 2007 as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The two leaders elevated India-Japan relations to the status of Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. This visit of PM Modi to Japan comes after PM Kishida visits India for the India-Japan Summit meeting in March, and PM Modi’s visit to Japan for the Quad Leaders’ Summit in May this year (PM Modi and PM Kishida also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of Quad Leaders’ Summit).

Also read: Shinzo Abe killing and Japan’s secret cult of skilled assassins

These meetings underscored the two leaders’ commitment to deepening India-Japan ties, particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the India-Japan diplomatic relationship. Today, Japan is one of the most trusted and valued strategic partners of India.

The two sides are committed to strengthening bilateral partnership in key areas of Trade & Investment, Defence & Security, Climate Change, Health Security, Infrastructure, Digital, Industrial Development, Energy, Critical and Emerging Technologies, and Human Resources, among others. There is deep convergence in India's visions of the Indo-Pacific region and there is close cooperation between the two countries on issues of international importance.

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.