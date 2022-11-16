Bengaluru: India jumped 40th rank in the global innovation index this year while in 2015 India was ranked at 81. The number of unicorn startups in India has doubled, we are now the 3rd largest in world. This is due to India's talent pool, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday via a pre-recorded message at Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Speaking about the innovative spirit of the tech city, PM Modi said that the city ranks at the top in India’s innovation index. "Bengaluru is the home of technology. It is an inclusive and innovative city," he said.

The Prime Minister also described how during the pandemic, low data costs helped poor students attend online classes. "India is using technology as a weapon against poverty," he said explaining how India has made use of technological innovations to bridge inequality.