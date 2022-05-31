Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The Tuesday transfer is the 11th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme. PM Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'.

He interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event held to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. The event was conducted at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the endeavour of the Sammelan was to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years at the Centre on May 30.

Union Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, while issuing a statement on the completion of eight years of the Modi government, said that "not only the Prime Minister Samman Nidhi, but the Modi government has also taken many other concrete steps for the welfare of farmers."

During the Sammelan, the Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being implemented by the government from public representatives across the country. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the endeavour of the Sammelan was to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the lives of the people.