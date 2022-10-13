Roorkee (Uttarakhand): People from India and Pakistan throng the Dargah of Makhdoom Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir situated at Piran Kaliyar in the Rookie district of Uttarakhand to offer prayers to the Sufi saint. The sacred place is a good example of Hindu-Muslim amity. Irrespective of their caste and creed, this religious place has become a major converging point for people belonging to India and Pakistan.

On the campus of Piran Kaliyar Dargah, there is a 'mystical' Gular tree and the pilgrims visiting the shrine of Makhdoom Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir, never forget to take away the fruits to home as Prasad. Some of the faithful thronging the shrine said the Gular tree fruits contain 'mystical power'. Sufi saint Makhdoom Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir used to perform meditation under the shade of the Gular tree for several years before attaining salvation. Even today, the pilgrims coming to Dargah Sabir Sahib do not forget to take Gular fruit with them.

A pilgrim, who did not want to be identified, said, "I came here to offer prayers to Baba at the Dargah from Jalandhar. I have been to this place more than 40 times. My wishes were fulfilled whenever I offered prayers at the Dargah." Another devotee, who came from the Kaithal district in Haryana, said, "I belong to a Hindu family. But I am associated with this sacred place for the past 10 to 12 years. During Urs and even on normal days I prefer to visit the shrine. I have seen that people's wishes were fulfilled, who came to seek blessings from Baba."