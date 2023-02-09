Ayodhya: The construction of Lord Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya was going on at a brisk pace. On Wednesday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released pictures of the entrance door plinth (Chaukhat). Amid the presence of several others, the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, shared some pictures of the plinth on his social media account. A puja was performed with the Kalash (pot) kept in the middle of the plinth. People like engineers and others associated with the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple were also seen in the picture.

Rai, who is the general secretary of Teerth Kshetra Trust, while sharing some photographs also tagged a message on his social media account, stating that the construction of the plinth or raised platform of the entrance door to the sanctum sanctorum was finished with a puja on the occasion. Several people, including District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Vinod Mehta from L&T, Vinod Shukla from Tata, Trustee member Anil Mishra and others were present.

Read: Chiseling of Lord Sri Ram on 'Shaligram' rocks begins in Ayodhya

More than 70 per cent of the work on the ground floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex has been completed. The construction work of ramparts on the temple premises is underway at a fast pace. Whereas the erection of pillars for putting the roof of the ground floor has been finished almost 80 percent.

Besides, it is learnt from the sources that on Thursday, the ancient Fakire Ram temple adjacent to the main temple on the premises was taken up for demolition. Some portion of the Fakire Ram temple was blocking the construction work at the main temple. The idol of Lord Ram Lala will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum by January 14, 2024.