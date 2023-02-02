Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Chiseling of Shaligram rocks to carve out idols of Lord Sri Ram, Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan, began Thursday with a special 'puja' of these ancient rocks which arrived at Ramnagari in Ayodhya from Nepal.

After conducting the special puja, the boulders were handed over to the office-bearers of the Ram Teerth Temple Trust for the construction of idols. Sculptors will carve out life-like images of Lord Sri Ram, Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan - which will be installed at various places of the under-construction Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Read: CM Yogi to welcome Shaligram rocks brought from Nepal

Special arrangements have been made to keep these stones — weighing several tonnes — on the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi Complex where the construction work of Sri Ram temple is underway. Of the two rocks, one weighs 26 tonnes while the other is 14 tonnes. It is stated that these rocks were 60 million years old.

At least hundred saints and seers have come together for the special occasion and participated in the special puja. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, Ram Mandir Trust member Anil Mishra, and Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay were also present.