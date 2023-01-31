Gorakhpur: Two rare rocks from which the idols of Lord Ram and Sita will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya will reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Nepal on Tuesday. The 60 million-year-old Shaligram rocks are only to be found on the banks of the Kali Gandaki River in Nepal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome and worship the stones at Gorakhnath temple.

"On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi will send these Shaligram rocks to Ayodhya with full respect. The only place where such rocks are found is the Kali Gandaki river. This river originates from Damodar Kund and joins the Ganga river. These Shaligram rocks, which are 60 million years old, will reach Ayodhya on two different trucks. One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes," said Durgesh Tripathi, head of Publicity of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Goraksh province.

Also read: 3-foot-tall woman attends Yogi's Janata Darshan at Gorakhpur; thanks CM for sanctioning house

"Kshama puja was performed in the Kali Gandaki river before removing the stones. On January 26, Shaligram Shila was also worshiped at the Galeshwar Mahadev temple in Nepal. These stones were sent to Ayodhya on January 30 on two trucks. The vehicles will enter Uttar Pradesh via Bihar via Gopalganj on Tuesday. From there, the trucks will reach Gorakhpur via Kushinagar via Jagdishpur," he said.

Apart from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers, the general public is also excited about the entry of the rocks into Gorakhpur. The team would stay at the Gorakhnath temple whose main priest is Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, it is anticipated to arrive in Ayodhya in a massive procession.